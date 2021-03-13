The Howell County Commission will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Monday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The first item of business on the agenda is the approval of a commission order regarding tax assessment abatements and additions for February.
CARES Act contracts will be reviewed and considered, accounts payable approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
