ARRESTS
Anthony Paul Brumley, 34, was arrested Aug. 17 on charges of failure to appear and released on $275 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Timothy Shawn Conley, 53, was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $200 bail. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Wesley Floyd Hanger, 20, was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,300 bail. Officer Clark.
Lauren Denae Castle, 28, was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,100 bail. Officer Clark.
Bradley Deion Wake, 33, was arrested Aug. 18 on charges of failure to appear and released on $2,000 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Joseph Lee Beard, 36, was arrested on Aug. 19 on charges of failure to appear and released on $500 bail. Officer Kevin White.
Joshua D. Sheldon, 35, was arrested on Aug. 20 on warrants and released on $229.50 bail.
Jeffery Thomas Sterling, 37, was arrested on Aug. 20 on a charge of failure to appear and released. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Brian Keith Stubbs, 52, was arrested on Aug. 21 on a warrant and released on $1,100 bail. Cpl. Powell.
Gavan Chase Magnuson, 24, was arrested on Aug. 23 on charges of failure to appear and released on $485 bail. Officer Clark.
INCIDENTS
At 9:15 a.m. Aug. 17, a representative of a business on Freedom Drive reported a former employee has items belonging to the business and refuses to return them. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors for review. Officer Trent Kinder.
Officer Reid reported at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 17 he responded to Walmart regarding a stealing incident. A suspect was identified and a complaint forwarded to prosecutors.
Officers were dispatched at 11:41 p.m. Aug. 17 to Nevada Street for a report of a mentally disturbed man. The man was spoken to and taken to Ozarks Medical Center for evaluation. Four firearms were seized during the incident and will be held until the owner is cleared by a doctor to possess them. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 18 the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Springfield division of Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at a home in Branson as part of an investigation of the possible sexual exploitation of children. A suspect was taken into custody and several items capable of storing digital files were seized as evidence.
At 10:06 a.m. Aug. 18, a landlord reported property damage and theft of items by former tenants at a home on Utah Street. No charges. Cpl. Powell.
At 12:23 p.m. Aug. 18, it was reported a meter worth more than $750 was stolen while the reporting party was working in the area of First Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
