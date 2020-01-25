ARRESTS
Felicia Marie Butler, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Sunday on Broadway on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $3,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Emma M. Tanner, 27, County Road 1460, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday at the Texas County Jail on Mtn. View charges of failure to appear. She is held on $845 bail. Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
INCIDENTS
At 7:07 a.m. Jan. 9 deputies were dispatched to a home on MM Highway regarding a possible domestic disturbance. On arrival neither party wished to pursue charges and a woman was transported from the scene to another location at her request. Another woman at the scene was arrested on an active warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputy Buddy Thompson.
Bryan Scott Ledford, 48, Caulfield, reported at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 14 three pairs of athletic shoes, three electric motors and assorted scrap metal, valued at $65 total, were stolen from his auction service located on Bill Virdon Boulevard. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Deputy Ryan Boyle reported at 8:02 p.m. Jan. 14 he was dispatched to a home on County Road 5740 regarding a domestic disturbance. Minor injuries were reported by three female victims and a male suspect has been identified. Charges are pending.
Jaden L. Bowles, 20, U.S. 63, reported at 8:20 a.m. Jan. 16 someone had broken the driver’s side window out of her vehicle sometime the night before. The damage is valued at $150. Deputy Caldwell.
Bryan Scott Ledford, 48, Caulfield, reported at 9:08 a.m. Saturday two trailers were broken into at his auction service on Bill Virdon Boulevard; a gun cabinet, ratchet straps and red bolt cutters valued at $167 were stolen; and a padlock valued at $14 was damaged. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Charles Ray Whisnant, 59, County Road 2690, reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday an orange Volkswagen sand rail dune buggy, valued at $1,500, was stolen from property on County Road 1040. Deputy Caldwell.
Deputy Seth Smith reported at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday he conducted a traffic stop on South Hill Street, a firearm was seized and the driver was placed under arrest on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Dean Ostermeier reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday the lock on a box van used for storing building materials at a location on U.S. 63 was cut, property damage valued at $20. Deputy Caldwell.
