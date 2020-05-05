In the month of April, Howell County 911 received 2,021 calls for service, 70% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 1,341 were made to emergency service agencies.
Seven-hundred-eighty-five calls were sent to law enforcement: West Plains police received 244; Willow Springs police, 184; Mtn. View police, 157; Howell County Sheriff, 146; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 54.
Medical calls numbered 400 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 273; Willow Springs, 74; and Mtn. View, 53.
One-hundred-fifty-six calls were made to fire, rescue and first responders. Of those, 38 were made to West Plains; 26 to Mtn. View; 24 to Howell Rurall; 11 each to Caulfield, Peace Valley-White Church, Pomona and Willow Springs; six each to Lanton and Pottersville; four to Pumpkin Center; three each to Eleven Point and Moody; and two to Brandsville. No calls were made to Bakersfield or Rover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.