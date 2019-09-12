ARRESTS
Jeremy Paul Blagg, 30, Preacher Roe Boulevard, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $700 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Austin Dakota Adams, 23, Alton, was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the court house on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of attempted second-degree robbery. He was held without bond and released on a court order. Deputy Lisa Noble.
Jayson Alexander McDaniel, 21, Olive Street, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday at the probation office on charges of probation violation on convictions of forgery and possession of a controlled substance and a Willow Springs charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while revoked. He is held on $8,189.50 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
William Casey Cash, 37, Thayer Avenue, was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Licking Department of Corrections on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender. He is held on $25,000 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Slade Jackson was ticketed at 2:40 p.m. Friday on west U.S. 160 on a charge driving while suspended. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Julie Christine Johnson, 45, Pomona, reported at 1:21 p.m. Friday a company has been contacting her regarding payment of a bill she did not create. A report has been filed for fraud. Deputy Caldwell.
A taxi driver reported at 2:12 p.m. Saturday she had picked up a male passenger at a location on Highway 17 who requested sexual contact with her and exposed his genitals. Charges are pending. Deputy Wake.
Deputy Wake reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday he conducted a traffic stop on County Road 1710 that resulted in the seizure of a firearm, 14 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
A woman reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday she had been assaulted by someone she knows. A suspect was arrested and charges are pending. Deputy Caldwell.
