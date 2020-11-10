INCIDENTS
At 5:38 a.m. Oct. 25, officers were dispatched to Casey's on Gibson Avenue to investigate counterfeit currency a man had attempted to use for a purchase. The man was still at the scene and stated he didn't know it was counterfeit. The currency was placed into evidence and there are no charges at this time. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officers were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 25 to investigate a disturbance at a location on West Second Street. A suspect had allegedly threatened to commit a crime while on private property that was posted with a “no trespassing" notice. The case will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 25 he was dispatched to a location on Lanton Road regarding property damage and stealing. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
At 10:17 p.m. Oct. 25, officers were dispatched to West Sixth Street to investigate an incident. It was determined a verbal argument had occurred between a husband and wife and when the husband tried to leave, the wife got into the vehicle with him. A report was taken and the two agreed to separate for the night. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
