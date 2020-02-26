The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda includes approval of payroll and a commission order regarding abatement and additions of tax assessments for January.
At 11 a.m. Jared Peterman with the sheriff’s department is scheduled to meet with commissioners for a grant conference. Commissioners are also expected to meet with a representative of that department at 11:30 to discuss two new grant applications.
Commissioners will approve any accounts payable presented and recognize guests in attendance.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
