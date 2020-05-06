ARREST
Chad L. Green, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:54 a.m. April 21 on North Walnut St. on a charges of driving while revoked. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
TICKETS
Terry Wilson Marchant, Bessemer, Ala., was ticketed at 2:10 a.m. April 23 on a charge for failure to stop. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Sha Michelle Miller, Springfield, was ticketed at 11:21 a.m. April 23 on eastbound U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Shoshona Davinda Magby, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:51 p.m. April 23 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Millie June Miller, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:47 p.m. April 23 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Jackson.
Cherie June Gault, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:04 a.m. April 23 on U.S. 60 ramp onto Industrial Dr., on a charge of failure to stop. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Gerald Michael Cawvey, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:53 p.m. April 25 at the intersection of Harris and Belshe on a charge of speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.