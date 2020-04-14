ARREST
Mike Scranlin, 42, East Fourth Street, was arrested March 30 on a charge of disorderly conduct and placed on a 12-hour hold.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 9 p.m. March 29 an officer stopped a vehicle at the Signal gas station. The driver was given a citation for driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
It was reported at 1:30 p.m. April 5 an officer cited an individual for possession of marijuana.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 30 it was reported that officers were dispatched to the soccer field on Tom Frommel Drive for an altercation. Upon arrival, a person who was attempting to start a fight with several others, due to intoxication, was asked to leave the area. The person eventually left but then started a fight with another couple not far away. He was arrested and placed on a 12-hour hold.
On April 5 it was reported that a person called for information on custody exchange. The officer gave advice how to conduct the exchange. No further action was required.
