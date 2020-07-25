TICKETS
Bolinda Jean Gleghorn, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:51 a.m. July 4 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Kevin White.
Justin Dean Alsup, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 5:42 p.m. July 4 on U.S. 63 on charges of speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Sgt. Brady Grinnell.
Kristen Ranee Smallwood, Pomona, was ticketed at 6:29 p.m. July 4 on Gibson Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Sgt. Grinnell.
Marilyn Rose Alamody, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 p.m. July 4 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Brandon Stephens.
Hannah Leigh Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:09 a.m. July 5 on Lanton Road on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Heather D. Barlow, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:21 p.m. July 5 on Tanglewood Place on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Krystal Dawn Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:44 p.m. July 5 on East Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Ruth N. Wurr, Miami, Fla., was ticketed at 7:04 p.m. July 5 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Stuart.
Allen Lee Hammock, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:58 p.m. July 5 on Walnut Street on a charge of trespassing. Officer Bradshaw.
Jessica M. Kenslow, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:30 p.m. July 5 on Burke Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Stuart.
INCIDENTS
At 12:56 a.m. June 29 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance with a call at a home on County Road 2010 regarding a woman who was attempting to gain entry into an occupied home. An officer responded to the scene and detained the woman until deputies arrived. Cpl. Stephens.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 9:32 a.m. June 29 he responded to Crestwood Circle regarding a found item. It was determined a Tylenol bottle located near a home contained a crystal substance; the item was seized and placed into evidence for destruction.
It was reported at 10:03 a.m. June 29 someone broke into a home under renovation on South Arkansas Street and stole an interior door and a meter box. Cpl. Powell.
At 10:24 a.m. June 29 it was reported that, while parked at a business on south U.S. 63, the battery cable on a lawnmower was cut and the battery stolen from it. The case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Brad Jones.
