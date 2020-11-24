TICKETS
Cameron Hillis Rippe, Olathe, Kan., was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Miles L. James, Houston, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Todd Lloyd Liles, Jonesboro, Ark., was ticketed at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Evan Davis T. Beaupee, Kansas City, was ticketed at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Candice Marie Dickman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:22 p.m. Nov. 13 on charges of driving with an open container in the vehicle, driving while suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Charlene L. Taylor, Cabool, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 14 on Industrial Drive on a stop sign violation. Officer Hedlesten.
Jesus E. Viegen, Tucson, Ariz., was ticketed at 11:10 a.m. Nov. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Matthew Steven Bracey, Mt. Juliet, Tenn., was ticketed at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Timothy M. Berry, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:44 p.m. Nov. 14 on a charge of driving while suspended or revoked. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Michelle Lee Matulka-Kurzban, Loch Lloyd, was ticketed at 8:02 a.m. Nov. 15 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph. Officer Corey Clark.
Efrain Zabala, Stotts City, was ticketed at 8:55 a.m. Nov. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Joseph Wamond Helms, Fairdealing, was ticketed at 9:20 a.m. Nov. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Charles C. Denham, Thayer, was ticketed at 11:13 a.m. Nov. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Thomas James Arteme, Scott City, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Matthew Lane Jett, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:09 p.m. Nov. 15 on U.S. 60 on a stop sign violation. Officer Bishop.
Abbie Rai Kargel, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday on Valley Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
Logan A. Waddell, Imboden, Ark., was ticketed at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Clark.
Randy William Hancock, Springfield, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Jeffery Duane Rector, Van Buren, was ticketed at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Marissa Rae Miller, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 11:20 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Reagan Levi Gibler, Archie, was ticketed at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Martin Philip Simpson, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 60 exit and Industrial Drive on a stop sign violation. Officer Clark.
Russell Everett Johnson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:18 a.m. Friday on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Clark.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 6:17 p.m. Nov. 12 an officer was dispatched to Lance Lane for a medical assist. A woman stated her husband trashed the house. The officer found no criminal wrongdoing and then emergency medical services arrived. No action was taken.
It was reported at 11 p.m. Nov. 13 an officer responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a deer on DD Highway.
A careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 60 was reported at 11:45 p.m. Nov. 13.
A domestic disturbance on Lance Lane was reported at 1:46 a.m. Nov. 14. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to the husband and wife. The wife stated her husband was yelling at her and not making any sense. The officer advised both to separate for the night. Both agreed to do so.
It was reported at 9:53 a.m. Nov. 15 a man was taken for medical treatment after severely cutting himself in the leg while he was skinning a deer. Ambulance personnel treated him and he was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
