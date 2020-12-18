The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a case at the request of commission staff to assist regarding an order from the Federal Communications Commission requiring 10-digit local dialing in four of Missouri’s six area codes by July 15, 2022.
The change to 10-digit local dialing is necessary to allow for the establishment of “988” as a three-digit code to reach a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. To avoid conflict with the new 988 code, all United States area codes that use a 988 NPA prefix (for example 314-988-xxxx) must move to 10-digit local dialing. In Missouri, the affected area codes are 314, 417, 600 and 816.
Area codes 573 and 636 do not use a 988 NPA prefix and can continue to use seven-digit local dialing.
Staff intends to use this case to communicate with Missouri’s telecommunications providers about their plans to implement 10-digit dialing and to gather company-specific information about the timing of implementing 10-digit local dialing as well as general plans for notifying customers and other entities.
Staff plans to periodically report on its findings to the commission.
