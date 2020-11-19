Telephone customers who receive discounted service through the Lifeline Program will see the amount of that discount increase for Lifeline voice-only service under a decision by the Missouri Public Service Commission.
The commission has increased the Missouri Universal Service Fund (USF) support amount for Lifeline voice-only service by $2 a month, if the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) continues with its plan to reduce support by $2 a month on Dec. 1. Affected telephone providers may implement the support change at any time from Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2021.
Under the commission’s decision, eligible customers will see the monthly discount increase for Lifeline voice-only service by $2 a month, from $16.75 a month to $18.75 a month. The Lifeline Program is overseen by the FCC in partnership with the states. The Lifeline discount is available to qualifying landline or wireless customers.
The commission also continued suspension of the assessment that provides the funding for the state Universal Service Fund. The commission first suspended the assessment effective Jan. 1. Suspension of the assessment will now remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2021, unless the commission orders otherwise.
The Missouri USF is funded through an assessment to landline telecommunications companies and interconnected VoIP providers. This assessment is ultimately paid for by consumers and shows up on their monthly telecommunications bill as the Missouri USF surcharge.
