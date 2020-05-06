South Central Career Center is applying for reaffirmation of accreditation with the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education, according to West Plains R-7 School District officials.
Anyone wishing to make comments on the topic should either write to the Executive Director of the Commission, Council on Occupational Education, 7840 Roswell Road, Building 300, Suite 325, Atlanta, Georgia 30350, or submit their comments through the council’s website at www.council.org.
All making comments must provide their names and mailing addresses.
