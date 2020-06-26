A West Plains man suffered moderate injuries in a crash at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 17, 5 miles north of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.T. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Justin D. Huddleston, 37, of West Plains, was southbound in a 1997 International truck that traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The report shows Huddleston was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
