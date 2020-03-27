When a new Missouri Lottery Scratchers game, “5X Bingo,” became available in February, Jeremy Burkett of Theodosia decided to try his luck.
Just three weeks after the game went on sale, Burkett became the first to uncover one of the game’s $55,558 top prizes.
The “unbelievable” prize, as described by Burkett, was won on a ticket purchased from Bullseye, at the junction of U.S. 160 West and County Road 639, in Theodosia. “5X Bingo” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $8.7 million in remaining prizes, including four more top prizes of $55,558.
In the most recent fiscal year, players in Ozark County won more than $1.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.
