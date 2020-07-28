Serious injuries were reported for two men and a woman following a car crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 8230 just south of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Tommy L. Deluna, 28, of Thayer, and passengers Katherine J. Brotherton, 36, of Caulfield, and Kevin Skiver, 51, of West Plains, were southbound in a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 that failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
All three were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Deluna was flown by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. Brotherton was taken by ground ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and Skiver was also taken by ambulance to an unnamed medical facility.
TEENS HURT
NEAR CABOOL
Two Warren County teenagers were hurt in a car crash at 5:26 p.m. Friday on Gravel Point Road, 5 miles northwest of Cabool in Texas County.
Cpl. D.A. Huffman reported driver Austin A. Schneider, 17, of Montgomery City, and two 13-year-old boys from Warrenton were eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that ran off the left side of the road and overturned. All three were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
One 13 year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Minor injuries were reported for the other 13 year-old, who was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
No injuries were reported for Schneider.
TWO-MOTORCYCLE
CRASH INJURES MAN
Moderate injuries were reported for a St. Louis County man after a two-motorcycle crash at 1:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 181, 11 miles north of Gainesville in Ozark County.
Tpr. J.W. Philpott reported James A. Wyrostek, 56, of Eureka, was northbound on 2016 Harley-Davidson Road King when his motorcycle rear-ended a 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide operated by Cynthia R. Wyrostek, 56, also of Eureka. Both were wearing helmets, according to the patrol.
The report shows James Wyrostek was taken to OMC. No injuries were reported for Cynthia Wyrostek.
CAR CRASHES
INTO MOTORCYCLE
Moderate injuries were reported for a Gainesville man after a car crashed into his motorcycle at 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 5, just north of the Arkansas state line in Ozark County.
Msgt. C.A. Hogue reported Floyd W. Collins, 57, of Gainesville, was northbound on 2004 BMW motorcycle when a westbound 2017 Toyota RAV 4 traveled into his path.
The Toyota was reportedly driven by Sherry R. Parton, 60, Yellville, Ark. Both drivers were wearing safety devices, according to the patrol.
The report shows Collins was taken by private vehicle to Baxter Regional Hospital in Mtn. Home, Ark.
No injuries were reported for Parton.
MAN HURT NEAR AVA
A Louisiana man suffered moderate injuries in a car crash at 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14, 10 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Tpr. D.L. Nash reported James H. Booth, 83, of West Monroe, La., was eastbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado that traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. Booth was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Booth was taken by ambulance to Cox South Medical Center.
3 HURT NEAR KOSH
Minor injuries were reported for two men and a woman after a two-vehicle crash at 10:40 p.m. Sunday on M Highway, a mile north of Koshonong.
Cpl. Weakley reported driver Alexandria N. Lambe, 23, of West Plains, and passengers Melbourne N. McKay, 22, of Mammoth Spring, Ark., and Todd W. Cason, 33, of West Plains, were northbound in a 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan that rear-ended a 2008 Ford Taurus from behind.
The Ford was driven by Deborah Overton, 55, of Alton, who had reportedly slowed her vehicle for an animal in the road.
McKay, Cason and Overton were not wearing seat belts according to the patrol.
The report shows McKay, Cason, and Overton were taken by ambulance to Ozark Medical Center in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for Lambe, who was wearing a seat belt.
ADULTS, CHILD INJURED
Injuries were reported for three from Mtn. Grove, including a 6-year-old girl, after a crash at 3:50 p.m. July 21 on Highway 181, 2 miles south of Cabool.
Tpr. C.L. Goodwin reported driver Mathaw W. Ellis, 31, and passengers Aimee N. Cunningham, 38, and a 6-year-old girl, all three from Mtn. Grove, were northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 that ran off the road, struck a fence and a telephone pole, and rolled onto its side. All three were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Ellis and Cunningham suffered moderate injuries and minor injuries were reported for the 6-year-old girl.
All three were taken by Texas County Ambulance to TCMH, according to the report.
SERIOUS, MINOR
INJURIES REPORTED
Two Howell County residents were injured in a car crash at 2 a.m. July 21 on County Road 3080, 3 miles west of Mtn. View.
Tpr. K. W. Etherton teported driver Michael S. Long, 24, of Mtn. View, and passenger Bobbi J. Rippinger, 18, of Willow Springs, were southbound in a 2004 Nissan X-Terra that traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Long suffered serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital, and minor injuries were reported for Rippinger, who was taken by private vehicle to OMC.
Tpr. Etherton was assisted by Cpl. S.J. Crewse.
TWO TEENS HURT
Minor injuries were reported for two West Plains teens after a car crash at 6:15 p.m. July 20 on County Road 1280, a mile north of West Plains.
Tpr. C.A. Kimes reported the driver, a 16-year-old girl, and her passenger, a 16-year-old boy, were westbound in a 2008 Mazda CX7 that traveled off the right side of the road, struck a stump, returned to the road and then came to rest on the road.
The girl was taken by ambulance and the boy by private vehicle, both to OMC.
Tpr. Kimes was assisted by Msgt. S.L. Nelson.
