It was reported at 8:42 a.m. Monday a business on U.S. 63 had been broken into. A 49-year-old male suspect was discovered by employees of the business on scene sleeping in an RV and detained until law enforcement arrived to place him under arrest. Charges are pending. Deputy Logan Wake.
Brianna Renae Goller, 21, County Road 1380, reported at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 11 electronics, foreign currency, and other items had been stolen from her home. The case remains under investigation. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
Rick J. Ledbetter, 50, County Road 8470, reported at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 12 someone had used his identity to fraudulently open three credit card accounts without his permission. A suspect was named and the investigation is ongoing. Deputy Dylan Webb.
Larry L. Sands, 79, County Road 5130, reported at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 15 a burglar alarm was going off at Trader’s Village on U.S. 63. It was discovered a window had been broken out. Deputy Seth Smith.
Dianne M. Spurlock, 49, County Road 8390, reported at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16 she had received a harassing email regarding a home she had listed for sale through the real estate office she works for. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
Keith Larson, County Road 6970, reported at 9:59 a.m. Dec. 16 someone broke the window out of a home on County Road 6970 that he was remodeling and entered it, taking several items. The property damage was estimated at $50. Deputy Caldwell.
Dale Elbert Huffman, 78, Willow Springs, reported at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 16 a Honda model 1450 generator with a damaged heat shield had been stolen from a shop building on his property sometime during the two months prior. Deputy Caldwell.
Marinda R. Loftis, 32, Bakersfield, reported at 9:59 a.m. Dec. 17 someone had violated an order of protection. Deputy Caldwell.
Ruth N. Lebaron, 81, Mtn. View, reported at 10:21 a.m. Dec. 18 someone had stolen three socket and ratchet sets and a blue Dewalt cordless drill, stapler and flashlight, total value $390, from a dairy barn on her property. Deputy Caldwell.
