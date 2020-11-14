Minor injuries were reported for a West Plains man after a two-vehicle crash at 1:20 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 63, half a mile north of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. R. Rees with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Anthony S. Ricks, 37, of West Plains, was eastbound in a 2005 Ford van that struck the side of a northbound 2007 Ford Taurus driven by Elena Thorson, 60, of Pomona. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Ricks was taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment.
No injuries were reported for Thorson.
