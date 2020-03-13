ARREST
Megan N. Blevins, 26, Delp Road, was arrested March 2 on a West Plains warrant and ticketed on a charge of disorderly conduct.
TICKET
Ethan Douglas Shannon, 27, Mtn. View, was ticketed March 5 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 7:32 p.m. March 3 officers were dispatched to a home on Delp Road regarding a woman who was outside yelling. She was ticketed on a charge of peace disturbance and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An investigation into possible charges of violation of educational requirements was reported at 2:17 p.m. March 5.
It was reported at midnight Saturday a vehicle was pulled over on U.S. 60 after failing to stay in the lane and the driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On March 2 it was reported someone informed officers about a vehicle leaving the hospital parking and displaying plates that didn’t belong to the vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
It was reported March 2 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department required information about a person. Information was provided.
On March 2 it was reported officers were dispatched to a flea market on Seventh Street regarding an open door. There was no sign of damage and no one was found in the building, which was secured and cleared.
On March 2 it was reported officers were dispatched to a location on Y Highway regarding a trespasser driving through an apartment driveway to get to a home on Sharp Street against the wishes of the apartment landlord. The residents of the home on Sharp Street were advised they are not allowed to drive through the driveway.
On March 3 officers were informed a dog had been struck by a vehicle on the highway near West Fifth Street.
On March 3 an individual who maintains a rental property called to find out how to have a tenant evicted.
On March 3 officers were made aware of a small, grey car creating a noise disturbance at Sonic. Officers were dispatched to the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
On March 4 officers were dispatched to the area of U.S. 60 in response to a request for a well-being check on a woman walking along the highway. Officers were unable to find her.
On March 4 stolen vehicle information was received and passed along to officers.
On March 4 officers were dispatched to McDonald’s regarding a vehicle with children as passengers that were not properly restrained with seat belts. A description of the vehicle was given but officers were unable to find it.
On March 5 officers were dispatched to a location on Falck Street regarding possible shots fired. Officers spoke with residents in the area but no one reported hearing gun shots.
On March 6 officers were dispatched to a home on Sharp Street regarding a report of scammers possibly tampering with a laptop. The owner of the computer was advised to have it looked at by a computer repair person to see if any malware could be detected.
On March 6 officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident in a parking lot off of East James Street.
On March 6 the police department was contacted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol regarding a license plate that was reported stolen. The patrol was informed the license plate entered was no longer considered stolen.
On March 6 officers were dispatched to Crosscut Liquor regarding a woman sleeping in the front driver’s seat of her parked car with the door open. It appeared the woman was intoxicated and had been driving, so she was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
On Saturday officers were dispatched to an ATM alarm at West Plains Bank. The parking lot was empty and the ATM did not appear to be tampered with, nor out of order.
On Saturday a person called the police department who believed she had left her cell phone there. She was advised the cell phone was not there.
On Sunday it was reported a man that had been previously asked to stay off of property on North Ash Street had been seen there. Officers were unable to find him.
On Sunday a woman called the police department regarding repossessing a vehicle that belonged to her. She was advised it was a civil matter, but she could take the vehicle since it was her property.
On Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol called to confirm a license plate that was found had been reported stolen. The report was found to be active and the victim will be notified so they can claim the plates from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
