ARRESTS
Raymond Johnson was arrested at 4:58 p.m. July 9 on South Harris Street on a charge of driving while revoked. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Anthony Barton was arrested at 9:11 a.m. July 14 on East Seventh Street on charges of domestic assault, resisting arrest, stealing a motor vehicle and driving while suspended. Officer Turnbull.
TICKETS
Thomas Ryan Yonker, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. July 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Chan O. Young, LaGrange, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. July 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Justin Travis Wade, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:38 p.m. July 9 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Turnbull.
Jorge Bautista-Alavez, Marbleton, Ga., was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. July 10 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Amber Louise Shields, Summersville, was ticketed at 11:34 p.m. July 10 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Travis Weaver.
Cortney Kay Hasner, Raliegh, N.C., was ticketed at 1:09 a.m. July 11 on East Main Street on the charges of failure to stop at sign and driving while suspended. Officer John Thomas.
Tina Marie Brummitt, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:54 p.m. July 11 on South Harris Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Heather Marie King, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:26 p.m. July 11 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Thomas.
Natasha L. Courtney, Jackson, Miss., was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. July 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Betsy R. Tanski, Highlandville, was ticketed at 1 p.m. July 12 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jay Daniel Larmore, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:22 a.m. July 13 on a charge of speeding. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Ronda S. Snyder, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 8:50 a.m. July 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Sheryl Nimi Cook, Bentonville, Ark., was ticketed at 10:50 a.m. July 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Matthew B. Flickner, Shawnee, Kan., was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. July 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Candice Marie Dickman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:11 p.m. July 15 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while suspended or revoked. Officer Weaver.
Anthony David Barton, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:15 p.m. July 15 on South Harris Street on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Thomas.
Jasper L. Menzel, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 12:13 a.m. July 16 on a charge of driving without a valid license. Officer Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.