ARRESTS
Rain A. Collins, 21, Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Jan. 4 at his home on charges of failure to appear on charges of probation violation. He is held without bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Jesse Lee Parsons, 36, County Road 8240, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Jan. 4 in Pomona on charges of probation violation on a conviction of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on Ripley County charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle; an Oregon County charge of driving while suspended; and Willow Springs charges. He is held without bail. Deputy Spangler.
Ashley Leanne Cooper, 26, Harlin Drive, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 4 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to appear on a Houston charge of speeding and is held on $300 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christi Ann Fields, 48, Mtn. View, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the sheriff's department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, held on $5,000 bail and released on her own recognizance. Deputy Zachary Gimpel.
Anna Renae Kelly, 42, Birch Tree, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 4 in West Plains on an Oregon County charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs. She was released on $2,500 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Daniel S. Keller, 50, Caulfield, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Jan. 4 in West Plains on Texas County and West Plains charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and is held on $325 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Devon Barbara Eslow, 30, Grubville, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at the courthouse on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and was released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Neil Sletten.
Jesse L. Snelling, 32, County Road 970, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Jan. 5 on County Road 9470 on a charge of making a terroristic threat and is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Matt Roberts.
Bryce Wayd Lievsay, 24, Alton, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Jan. 5 on Grove Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by possessing one and a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is held without bail. West Plains Police Department.
Cindy Fay Nichols, 57, Walnut Street, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Saturday at her home on a Linn County charge of probation violation on a conviction of passing a bad check. She was released on $589.38 bail. Deputy Mendenhall.
Jerry Lynn Peterson, 49, Alton, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. Sunday on west U.S. 160 on charges of failure to appear on county charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree property damage and a West Plains charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on $10,429.50 bail. Deputy Bruce Sortman.
Zachary Steven Hovey, 34, Hubert Redburn Drive, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Sunday at the Ridge Crest hotel on charges of second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, and first-degree property damage. He is held on $5,000 bail. West Plains Police Department.
