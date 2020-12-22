Hello Howell County!
2020, WHAT A YEAR TO REMEMBER! WHAT A YEAR TO FORGET!
With all the negatives that have come along this year Howell County is ending the year in a very strong, positive position. With the coming of the New Year we are welcoming to Howell County a new Sheriff and Northern Commissioner and saying goodbye to two fellas that I have worked closely with to make Howell County a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Sheriff Mike Shannon has done an outstanding job the last 12 years in a very demanding and challenging position. He has balanced the law enforcement budget while meeting the challenging demands of the office and the public. I wish him all the best in the future.
Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace “William,” as I refer to him — I have worked with William for 16 years first as Associate Commissioner and then as Presiding Commissioner. He has always had Howell County at the top of his list to keep Howell County a great place to live, work and raise a family. With the challenge of over 500 miles of roads to maintain in his Northern District and a limited amount of dollars to work with, he has met the challenge and succeeded.
Not always have we agreed on situations that come before the commission. We would agree to disagree but at the end of the day we would do what is best for Howell County and its people. Southern Commissioner Billy Sexton and I will miss working with William. We wish him all the best in the future.
We will also be losing two longtime sheriff’s deputies, Don Reid with 33-plus years of dedication to Howell County and Mike Coldiron, who has been with Howell County for 25 years and the last 10 years doubling as Howell County Emergency Management Director. While retiring from the Sheriff’s office, Mike will continue to be Howell County Emergency Management Director. These two fellas have been local and dedicated employees for Howell County. I wish them all the best in the future.
The Howell County Commission has been very busy. The Howell County CARES Act Assistance Program money has been distributed throughout the county. Howell County received $4,706,525.00. The Commission received applications and awarded grants to all Howell County schools, law enforcement, Howell County Health Department, some fire departments and over 50 various businesses throughout the county and over 50 not-for-profit and government entities.
Following the lead of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Dec. 24 will be a holiday with county offices being closed Christmas Eve, Thursday the 24th and Friday the 25th. Offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28.
Howell County offices will be open Thursday, Dec. 31 for your convenience to conduct year-end business and will close Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.
The 2020 Howell County plat books are now available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and books are available at the Howell County Recorder’s Office in the Courthouse. If you have any last-minute gift items to get, they will make excellent gifts!
As I stated earlier Howell County is ending the year in a strong and positive position despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Howell County Commission is looking forward to 2021 to make Howell County even a better place to live, work and raise a family.
The full Commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come by and see us. Stay safe, Happy Holidays and see you next year!
