Highway 181 in Ozark and Douglas counties and Highway 14 in Douglas County will be closed to traffic for parts of next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace culverts on both roads.
Weather permitting, work will be done from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday between H and FF Highways on Highway 181 in Ozark County, Wednesday on Highway 181 between AA and AP highways in Douglas County, and Thursday between Highway 181 North and Highway 181 South on Highway 14 in Douglas County.
Motorists should seek an alternate route.
For more information call MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
