CRIMINAL
April 25
Christopher A. Sandoval, Winona, driving while intoxicated, causing physical injury, felony, and driving while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor.
Bill Laverall Rayburn, Birch Tree, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, careless or imprudent manner and without valid license, misdemeanors.
James Bryan Savens IV, St. Louis, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Kathryn Frances Polcyn, St. Louis, operating vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, misdemeanor.
Robert Lee Greer Jr., Fremont, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Harley Dean Nash, Eminence, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Cynthia Kay Hobbs, Hartshorn, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Cody S. Williamson, Eminence, operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Bethany N. Williams, Pyatt, Ark., operating vehicle in careless or imprudent manner, misdemeanor.
April 27
Tony A. Fox, Winona, first degree assault causing serious injury or of a special victim, felony.
April 30
Jimmy D. Fields, Alton, first degree tampering with vehicle, felony.
