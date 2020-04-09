INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 1:19 p.m. March 26 that, in April 2019, she had a check stolen from her mailbox and it had been cashed using forged signatures. The case is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 1:27 p.m. March 26 officers were dispatched Kentucky Avenue regarding an assault. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Kinder.
At 3:36 p.m. March 26 officers were dispatched to a home on Olden Street regarding a possible burglary that happened during the prior two weeks. A window at the home was damaged. The incident is under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 5:29 p.m. March 26 he responded to Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply regarding a theft. The victim was contacted and the case is under investigation.
At 8:33 p.m. March 26 Officer White was dispatched to Casey’s on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a two-vehicle accident after which one of the drivers left the scene. A red Ford pickup truck reportedly pulled out in front of a second vehicle, causing the driver of the second vehicle to drive over a median and curb to avoid a collision. The driver of the pickup truck allegedly left the scene after giving a name and a partial phone number.
At 8:52 p.m. March 26 officers were dispatched to a location on Thornburgh Street regarding a domestic assault. Two people were photographed and arrested for domestic assault, with charges pending. Officer Bradshaw.
Officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. March 27 to a business on Independence Drive to investigate the theft of a red and cream colored EZ Go golf cart. Officer Wes Stuart.
At 1:30 a.m. March 27, a man who is a suspect in a burglary case was arrested at a home on Walker Street and released after questioning. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Cpl. Stephens responded at 1:47 a.m. March 27 to Mega Motor Sports on north U.S. 63, assisting the Howell County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation of an alarm. It was determined the business had been burglarized and the scene was turned over to the sheriff’s department.
At 11:33 a.m. March 27, counterfeit currency was reportedly discovered at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. It was placed into evidence at the police department. Officer Kinder.
At 11:48 a.m. March 27, a door at Finders Keepers on U.S. 63 was reported to have been forced open. At the time of report no items were missing. Officer Brad Jones.
A woman reported at 1:33 p.m. March 27 her husband’s name had been forged on a vehicle title. A suspect has been named and the incident is under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officer White reported at 3:13 p.m. March 27 he responded to the area of Lanton Road regarding a man seen trying to gain entry into a home. A man who matched the description given was located but he refused to speak to the officer except to deny he had done anything. The man was found to have an outstanding warrant from Rolla and taken to the sheriff’s department.
It was reported at 6:06 p.m. March 27 a 26-year-old man with learning disabilities left a home on Terra Street and his location was unknown. He was entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Detective Kyle Parrish reported at 9:24 p.m. March 27 a man was discovered trespassing at Walmart. He was ticketed on a charge of trespassing and released.
At 12:50 a.m. March 28 a duffel bag and soft-sided cooler were found at the side of North Howell Avenue. The items may be claimed at the police department. Officer Stuart.
Officer Stuart reported at 3:34 a.m. March 28 he was patrolling a vacant business on Lincoln Avenue when he found several items he believed to be stolen. The items have been placed into evidence at the police department.
Officer Sisney reported at 9:45 a.m. March 28 he was dispatched to Marianna Drive and Haddock Street to investigate an abandoned vehicle. Contact was unsuccessfully attempted with the owner and the vehicle was taken by Midway Towing.
Officers responded at 12:26 p.m. March 28 to a home on Jackson Street regarding a domestic assault with injuries. A man and woman in an ongoing relationship had reportedly been in an altercation with children in the same room. A report will be forwarded to county prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
A burglary was reported at 1:32 p.m. March 28 at a storage unit on Bratton Avenue. Several items were taken without the owner’s permission and the incident is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Sean Barrett reported at 2:49 p.m. March 28 he was dispatched Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a strong-armed robbery. A man reported another man he knows punched him in the face, pulled out a firearm and took items from him before fleeing in a vehicle. The victim refused medical treatment for injuries and a report was filed.
Officers were dispatched at 4:42 p.m. March 28 to Git N Go on North Howell Avenue regarding a customer who attempted to pay for items with a counterfeit $10 bill, then left the store when he was told the money was counterfeit. The incident will be forwarded to detectives. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 5:55 p.m. March 28 there was property damage on St. Louis Street. Evidence was collected and charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Bradshaw.
At 6:45 p.m. March 28 Officer Bradshaw reported a woman was arrested on Thornburgh Street on an active warrant and turned over to the custody of the sheriff’s department.
Cpl. Stephens reported at 2:58 a.m. March 29 officers were dispatched to a home on October Lane regarding an alarm. The home was found to be unsecured. It was searched, found to be untampered with, then secured.
Officer Tatum Whitsell reported at 3:13 p.m. March 29 officers were dispatched to OMC regarding a patient who was assaulting medical staff members. The patient was arrested and charges are pending.
At 5:06 p.m. March 29 officers responded to the intersection of Broadway and Minnesota Avenue to a report that a vehicle traveled off the road and came to rest in the grass. The driver of the vehicle was found to have no pulse and chest compressions were administered by responding officers, then emergency medical services personnel. The driver was transported by ambulance for medical treatment and later pronounced dead. It is suspected the death was from natural causes and unrelated to the vehicle accident. Officer Whitsell.
It was reported at 11:16 p.m. March 29 a cell phone was stolen from where it had been dropped on Hubert Redburn Drive. The incident is under investigation. Officer Stuart.
