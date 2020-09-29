TICKETS
Tristen N. Condray, Paragould, Ark., was ticketed at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Jonathan A. Stone, Dallas, Texas, was ticketed at 1:20 p.m. Sept. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Jason L. McClellan, Egypt, Ark., was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. Sept 19 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Roy L. Elldringhoff, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Sept. 19 on U.S. 60 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Orvil D. Doran, Springfield, was ticketed at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Rolando C. Galvan Vasquez, Philadelphia, Pa., was ticketed at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
James W. Arnold, Springfield, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. at the Loves Travel Center on a charge of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana. Officer Hedlesten.
Diana F. Jeffery, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 on the U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Gary D. Welch, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Michael Lewis Maloy, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 1:32 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 11:25 a.m. Sept. 18 an officer assisted with a funeral procession.
It was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 an officer was flagged down by a man at the MFA parking lot. The man said he found a purple and white wallet and contacted the owner. He said he had been on his way to the department to drop it off but chose to leave it with the officer until it could be picked up.
It was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 an officer assisted with a funeral procession.
It was reported at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 a person was knocking on a man’s windows.
A possible shoplifter was reported at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 19. No one saw the woman take the tube of glue that she was accused of taking and the woman refused to allow the officer to search her purse.
It was reported at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 20 a person was threatening suicide.
It was reported at 4:39 a.m. Sept. 21 a woman called saying her child was out of control and disrespectful.
It was reported at 8:08 p.m. Sept. 21 a woman called to report she couldn’t find her dog or her husband. When the officer arrived the woman said she found her dog but couldn’t find her husband. The officer advised the woman her husband is dead. She advised the officer of the date of her husband’s death but continued to speak of him as if he was there.
