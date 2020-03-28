Missouri 911 call centers have until Tuesday to complete applications for a competitive federal grant program that would pay for approved equipment upgrades at their facilities. The grants require a local match.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety, Office of Homeland Security is seeking applications for the 2019 Fiscal Year 911 Grant Program from Missouri Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and nontraditional PSAPs.
The grants will provide funding for costs associated with the purchase of hardware, software and hosted services associated with enabling Next Generation (NG) 911 calls to be received, processed and dispatched. All projects must be within the NG911 strategy as defined in RSMo 650.330.
Total available federal funding for these grants for the performance period of April 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021 is $2,445,504. Projects must have a minimum total cost of $10,000 to be considered. Funding comes from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 911 Grant Program.
By statute the federal share of any activity carried out under this grant program may not exceed 60% of eligible costs. Grant recipients must provide 40% of the total eligible project costs in matching funds. Funds from other federal sources may not be used as matching funds. 911 fee funds may be used as matching funds.
Examples of allowable hardware and software include: NG911 compliant voice recorders, now or updated Computer-Aided Dispatch systems, updated computer hardware and broadband data infrastructure, emergency medical dispatch systems, subscription-based access to hosted NG911 services, including but not limited to, Emergency Services Internet Protocol Networks(s).
Applications for this grant program will only be accepted through the MO DPS WebGrants system, the department’s only electronic portal. Applicants may get additional information and apply at dpsgrants.dps.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.