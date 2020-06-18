ARRESTS
Tyler Cook, Mtn. View, was ticketed and arrested at 12:53 a.m. May 30 on charges of being a minor visibly intoxicated, having an open container in his vehicle, and failures to register motor vehicle and to maintain financial responsibility. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Michael E. Miller, St. Augustine, Fla., was ticketed and arrested for trespassing at 4 p.m. June 4 on the 800 block of East Main Street. Cpl. Jackson.
Jonathan Larry, West Plains, was ticketed and arrested at 10 p.m. June 5 on charges of driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cpl. Jackson.
TICKETS
Joshua Lynn Burdick, Cabool, was ticketed at 8:24 p.m. May 30 on a charge of failure to fasten seat belt. Cpl. Jackson.
Justin James Rich, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 9:03 p.m. June 3 on charges of failures to register vehicle and to maintain financial responsibility. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
C.C. Church, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:52 a.m. June 4 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to wear seat belt. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Greg R. Carter, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. June 4 on U.S. 60 eastbound ramp to Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten noted Carter was pulling a large flat bed trailer.
Susan Marla Grube, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:55 a.m. June 5 on East Main Street, on a charge of failure to signal. Officer Hedlesten.
Kurt Douglas McKinney, Dora, was ticketed at 9:15 a.m. June 5 on East Main Street, on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Michael Andrew Miller, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. June 5 on U.S. 60 on a charge of improper turning. Officer Hedlesten.
Andrew Daniel Bradley, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. June 5 on East Main Street, on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Cherish Sunshine Kargel, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 3 p.m. on East Main Street, on a charge of failure to fasten her seat belt. Officer Hedlesten.
Lucas K. Shelly, Ft. Campbell, Ky., was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. June 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Miles W. Mason, Boulder, Colo., was ticketed at 11:10 a.m. June 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Johnathan G. Morrison, Mtn. Home, Ark., was ticketed at 3:15 p.m. June 6 on Highway 137 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Griffin Arnold, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 8 p.m. June 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Eva Mae Kollar, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:01 p.m. June 6 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register vehicle. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Dwayne Edward Wessel, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:48 a.m. June 8 on Harris Street, on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
David Lee Counts, Willow Springs, was ticketed at noon June 8 at Third Street Trailer Park on a charge of animal abuse or neglect. Animal Control.
Bonita Q. Jay, Jackson Tenn., was ticketed at 1:15 p.m. June 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Assistant Chief Ellison.
James McKinney Bench, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:48 a.m. June 10 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Gary A. Burk, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:09 a.m. June 10 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle, Officer Turnbull.
Marilyn S. Manner, Waynesville, was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. June 10 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
Att 9:49 a.m. June 4, a man called to report he found a chainsaw on the road.
At 10:15 a.m. June 4, a woman called to request the phone number for city hall and asked if the street department had its own number. The woman was given the numbers.
At 12:48 p.m. June 4, a woman called to request the phone number for CASA.
It was reported at 2:13 p.m. June 4 that a man called about a fender bender by Cattleman’s Steakhouse. An officer was dispatched to the scene.
At 3:29 p.m. June 4, a woman called for information on an accident report taken earlier. Cpl. Jackson spoke with her.
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. June 5, an owner of a rental property called stating that a tenant had abandoned a dog. The next day the animal control officer was advised the maintenance man took responsibility for the dog.
At 8:29 a.m. June 5, a woman called to speak with Chief Bryan Hogan.
It was reported at 9:35 a.m. June 5 a call was received from the Animal Clinic of Willow Springs about a family of skunks living under the building.
It was reported at 11 a.m. June 5, a man called to speak with Chief Hogan about the Willow Springs Apartments.
It was reported at 11:49 a.m. June 5, a man called asking if he could come and register his dog. At 1:56 p.m. the man came and registered his dog.
It was reported at 1:37 p.m. June 5 a woman called to return a call she had just missed from Chief Hogan.
It was reported at 2:37 p.m. June 5, a man called stating his car was stolen in Mtn. View and it had been found in Willow Springs. The man wanted to know if an officer could pick it up.
It was reported at 5:33 a.m. June 6, a call came in about an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Love’s Truck Stop. The man stated he was just sleeping and that he was okay.
