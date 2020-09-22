The West Plains Fire Department responded to a building fire at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 Block of Twin Oaks Lane, off of West Main Street.
According to a fire department report, a structure fire was initially reported at 8:02 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, light smoke was showing. The source of the fire was identified in a closet, where a box that was too close to a lightbulb had caught fire.
Firefighters removed the box from the home and checked the attic for additional flames. No other damage was found.
The scene was cleared at 8:36 a.m. and firefighters returned to their quarters.
