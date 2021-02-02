Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of cities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.
One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. The entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.
A total of 328 municipalities and 377 taxing districts were required to file by Dec. 31, 2020, because their fiscal year ended on June 30. Of those entities, 530 filed financial reports timely.
Among the area’s cities filing timely financial reports are Ava, Mtn. View, Alton, Koshkonong, Thayer, Cabool, Summersville, Mtn. Grove and Norwood.
However, an addendum required of every municipality to account for the percentage of general operating income from fines, bond forfeitures and traffic court costs was not filed by deadline by the cities of Mtn. View, Alton, Thayer or Summersville. The village of Bakersfield did not file its annual report by Dec. 31.
The area’s lone non-municipal political subdivision required to file a report by Dec. 31 was the Mtn. View-Summersville Ambulance District, which had its documents in by Aug. 3.
The report also includes information on 20 municipalities and eight taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of December to the State Auditor's Office.
Among them, the village of Theodosia filed the addendum to its annual financial report filed March 10, 2020 and the city of Houston filed its annual report on Dec. 7. Houston has not filed the certification required of those municipalities with their own court indicating that the court is in compliance with required municipal court procedures.
Reports received are searchable online at auditor.mo.gov.
