ARRESTS
Chantelle Moon, 42, of Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on East Sixth Street on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and failure to show proof of insurance. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Catherine Farra, 35, of Kansas City, Kan., was arrested Sunday on U.S. 60 on charges of trafficking drugs and unlawful delivery of controlled substance. Officer Lisa Noble.
Thomas Jason Smith, 42, of Urich, was arrested Sunday on U.S. 60 on a charge of trafficking drugs and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Officer Lisa Noble.
Jakob Lee Nickell, 37, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested and ticketed Sunday on U.S. 60 on a charge of unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia. Officer Lisa Noble.
TICKETS
Joseph Anthony Raider, 26, of West Plains, was ticketed Oct. 30 on a charge of failure to use a turn signal.
Denise Garrett, 64, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 30 on a charge of speeding in a school zone.
Jacqueline Mingus, 36, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Oct. 30 on a charge of speeding in a school zone.
Steven Glen Bradshaw, 28, of Birch Tree, was ticketed Saturday on charges of driving while revoked or suspended and failure to show proof of insurance.
Ramona Gwen Reese, 72, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of failure to use a turn signal.
Mona Marie Castilla, 52, of Mtn. View, was ticketed Sunday on a charge of trespassing.
William Kelly Copper, 66, of Nixa, was ticketed Sunday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Oct. 26, it was reported the front door to a business was unsecured. The keyholder was called and the door secured.
On Oct. 26, a law enforcement agency called for information on a prisoner.
On Oct. 26, it was reported an officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 60 in front of McDonald’s.
On Oct. 27, it was reported an officer found a vehicle in a ditch. The officer assisted the driver in getting it out.
On Oct. 28, it was reported someone complained about a neighbor’s dog.
On Oct. 28, it was reported someone called and asked about the way a law reads.
On Oct. 28, it was reported an officer was informed of a possible impaired driver.
On Oct. 29, a caller reported a suspicious person on a bicycle around their property.
On Oct. 30, it was reported a fire alarm went off at Smith Flooring. The alarm turned out to be for a fire drill. No further action was needed.
On Oct. 30, a domestic dispute was reported between a man and a woman on Y Highway. The responding officers spoke with the man.
On Oct. 30, a caller reported an old white truck “acting weird” in the neighborhood. The responding officer could not locate the truck.
On Oct. 30, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Belmont Street to take a report of a runaway boy. The next day, it was reported a woman called about her missing son. The officer had no new information. Later, it was reported someone was in contact with the boy. On Sunday a person called to discuss the missing youth, but no further information was given.
On Sunday, it was reported a 16 year-old boy was destroying the house. Officers talked with the boy.
On Sunday, it was reported a person called to ask where to vote.
On Sunday, it was reported a caller saw a man enter a residence through the back door. An officer talked to the man and determined that it was his home.
On Sunday, a noise disturbance was reported.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel to remove a woman who had been trespassed from the property.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer assisted the Howell County Sheriff Department with a person in custody.
On Sunday, it was reported a caller requested information about a housekeeper who did not give back a key after no longer being employed with the caller.
On Sunday, it was reported a man called because his wife took his keys. An officer talked with both and learned from the wife that the man had dementia and wanted to drive though it was unsafe due to his medical condition. Officers provided resources.
On Sunday, a person called to get their property back.
