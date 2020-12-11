ARRESTS
Maryann Watson, 31, was arrested Dec. 1 for failure to appear and released on $820 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Billy Waymon Pectol Jr., 40, was arrested Dec. 4 for failure to appear and was released on $5,200 bail. Officer Clark.
Allison McCray Mooney, 28, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear and is held on $1,150 bail.
INCIDENTS
At 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30, officers were dispatched to Ridge Crest hotel regarding a man who had been asked to stay off the property but returned. The man was found and ticketed on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Officer John Murrell reported at 1:12 p.m. Nov. 30 he was dispatched to a home on Sesson Street to investigate a report of two small children in the street without supervision. The children were returned to their home unharmed and the incident will be forwarded to the Children's Division. No charges pending.
At 4:56 p.m. Nov. 30, officers responded to Southern Hills Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance. A person reportedly grabbed their spouse by the neck, but not hard enough to interfere with breathing or cause an injury. A report was made for documentation only. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officers were dispatched at 6:46 p.m. Nov. 30, to a home on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a burglary. The back door to the residence was kicked open and several items were stolen. The incident was forwarded to the detectives’ division. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 12:47 a.m. Dec. 1, Officer Colter Reid responded to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate an alleged incident of trespassing. It was determined the individual had been trespassed off the property twice before. The suspect was ticketed on a trespassing charge.
At 12:44 p.m. Dec. 1, officers were dispatched to a home on Gleghorn Drive regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. A woman reported she was pushed backwards by a man she was in a relationship with. There were no signs of injury, and the victim declined treatment and did not wish to pursue charges. Officer Murrell.
At 4:34 p.m. Dec. 1, Officer McKemie took a report of a wallet that was lost or stolen on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 1 to a location on K Highway to investigate a report of a fight involving multiple people. It was discovered a domestic assault occurred and the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. Charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:06 p.m. Dec. 1 on Creamery Road. A person who was sitting in the vehicle was found to have active city warrants and arrested. Officer Reid.
At 5:52 a.m. Dec. 2, a vehicle was reported stolen from a location on Rita Place. It was later recovered on a county road, unoccupied. The case was forwarded to detectives and is under investigation. Officer Reid.
At 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 ,Cpl. Shannon Sisney was dispatched to a home on Lincoln Avenue regarding items stolen over the previous three or four months. A possible suspect was identified and the case is under investigation.
At 10:17 p.m. Dec. 2, officers were dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue to investigate a disturbance. An ex parte order was served at the scene and the respondent left without incident. No charges. Officer Whitsell.
Detective Joe Neuschwander reported at 3:57 p.m. Dec. 3 the Douglas County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with the forensic examination of a cellular device as part of an investigation into possible child sex trafficking. The case is under investigation.
At 4:21 p.m. Dec. 3 it was reported a motorcycle was stolen from a location on Pierce Street. The suspect is unknown. Officer Conner Burnes.
