Nash and Elle Bentley of West Plains are parents of a son, Forrest Grey, born at 12: 53 p.m. April 14. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 1/4 inches long. His grandparents are Bruce and Billye Williams of West Plains, and Myles Bentley and Jody Bond, both of Bakersfield.
Thomas and Alexa Arnold of West Plains are parents of a son, Drayton Sawyer, born at 11:40 a.m. April 16. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 3/4 inches long. His grandparents are Heather Ramsey, Michael Ramsey and Twyla Sisco, all of Thayer; Crystal Asher, Caddo Mills, Texas; and Brian and Stephanie Arnold, Annieville, Ark.
Dylan and Lesley Dennis are parents of a daughter, Raegan Taylor, born at 1:35 a.m. April 20. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Vance and Kelly Jones of West Plains, and Shawn and Lana Dennis of Thayer.
Jerry and Sondra Meany of West Plains are parents of a son, Walter Henry, born at 7:21 a.m. April 20. He weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Charles, 1. Grandparents are Charles and Janice Rice of West Plains, and Jerry and Jackie Meany of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Bryce and Kayla Collins of Mtn. View are parents of a son, Jace Michael, born at 10:48 p.m. April 20. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. His grandparents are Lori Roberts and James Collins, both of Pomona, and George Crowder and Cindy Collins, both of Willow Springs.
