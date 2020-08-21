During the month of July, Missouri Lottery players won more than $83.1 million in total prizes. Of all prizes claimed in July, more than $12.9 million were prizes of $1,000 or more.
In Howell and surrounding counties, including both sides of the state line, $17,000 in prizes were awarded.
The biggest winner for July was Austin Wake, of West Plains, who won the top prize on a $3,000 Scratcher ticket. Ronnie Jarvis and Becky Jarvis, also of West Plains, split the winnings on a $2,000 Scratcher ticket.
Winners collecting top prizes from $1,000 Scratchers are Donald Clinton, Alton; Linda McMinn, Cabool; Allen Woods, Gainesville; Michael Lawrence, Gamaliel, Ark.; Frances Hollis, Mammoth Spring, Ark.; Dianna Cole and Bridget Howell, Mtn. View; Aitegeb Semere, Patsy Threlkeld and James Woodworth, West Plains; and Stewart Pringle, Willow Springs.
Lottery officials note that the total winnings may include unclaimed draw games tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.