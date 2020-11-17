TICKETS
Charles Alexander Mays, Mammoth Spring, Ark., was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 15 mph over the limit. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Patrick Eugene Behrnot, Horseshoe Bend, Ark., was ticketed at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 6 on Industrial Drive on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Brian James Overby, St. Charles, was ticketed at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 10-15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Michael Jess Nelson, Southside, Ala., was ticketed at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit. Officer Hedlesten.
Misty D. Clinton, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 6 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Corey Clark.
Bryan Arnold Billmeyer, Nixa, was ticketed at 7:48 p.m. Nov. 6 on a charge of speeding, 1-5 mph. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Rhonda Edwards Braker, Nina, was ticketed at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 7 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 16-20 mph over the limit. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
Eriq Chad Loman, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 7 at Booster Field on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Heather Liann Cagle, Kansas City, was ticketed at 9:16 p.m. Nov. 7 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit. Officer Bishop.
Courtney Nicole Byrd, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 8 on a charge of damaging property. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Christopher Gene Billings, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10:20 a.m. Nov. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit. Officer Hedlesten.
Eliel Rodriguez Alvarado, Dallas, Texas, was ticketed at 11:40 a.m. Nov. 9 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Bobbie Lynne Merchant, Mtn. Grove, was ticketed at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 10 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit. Officer Hedlesten.
Elissa Ann Stewart, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 10 on U.S. 60 on charges of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit and no valid driver’s license. Officer Hedlesten.
April Frances K. Price, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 1-5 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Spencer D. Walls, Cabool, was ticketed at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding 10-15 mph over the limit. Officer Hedlesten.
John Kirby Stone, Forrest City, was ticketed at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. 60 ramp on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Hedlesten.
Joshua Rolan Rearce, Ava, was ticketed at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 11 on Harris Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Nov. 5 an officer spoke with a man who said a pit bull mix with a broken leash was digging at his fence. The officer did not see the dog, but the reporting party told him the dog had been to the property several times, and did not act aggressive but his own dog was recently in heat, which he assumed was the reason for the strange dog’s repeated returns. He told the officer if it came back, he would try to trap it so it could be picked up.
An assault was reported at 7:13 p.m. Nov. 5 on Walnut Street. An officer responded.
A sexual assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at East Main Apartments. An officer took a report.
It was reported at 6:06 a.m. Nov. 6 an officer received a call about a suspicious vehicle at East Sixth Street. An employee on the premises said he had never seen the vehicle there before and it did not have a license plate. An officer checked the VIN and found the vehicle is registered to a resident of Sunshine Village.
It was reported at 3:02 p.m. Nov. 6 an officer did a well-being check for a man laying on his front porch. The officer woke the man who said he was sunbathing.
It was reported at 5:16 p.m. Nov. 6 an officer spoke with a 13-year-old boy who had slammed a door and stormed off.
A cow was reported in road in front of the Troop G headquarters at 3:40 a.m. Nov. 7.
It was reported at 7:29 a.m. Nov. 7 an officer received a call about a home alarm which had accidentally been tripped.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 7 a person complained about a neighbor’s dog continuously barking. An officer spoke with the neighbor who said the dog had a brain tumor and they were looking to get it put it down. The officer will follow up, as it the issue is ongoing.
A hotel desk clerk reported marijuana use at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Information was taken.
A disturbance between two neighbors on Pine Street was reported at 6:21 p.m. and at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 7.
It was reported at 8 a.m. Nov. 8 a man spoke with an officer about a restraining order taken out against him.
It was reported at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 8 a discarded deer carcass was found on Pine Grove Road. The deer had been skinned from the neck down. The Missouri Department of Conservation was informed.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Nov. 8 an officer assisted with a one-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 137.
It was reported at 3:22 p.m. Nov. 8 an officer responded to the scene of a self-inflicted gun shot wound on Highway 137. The injured party was taken by ambulance for treatment and officers secured the scene unit lHowell County deputies arrived.
It was reported at 2:50 a.m. Nov. 9 the Thayer police called for information on a subject in Willow Springs custody.
It was reported at 3:48 a.m. Nov. 9 the department received a warrant confirmation from Troop G.
It was reported at 4:42 a.m. Nov. 9 the department received a warrant confirmation from the Howell County Sheriff’s Department.
It was reported at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9 a funeral escort was requested.
It was reported at 3:45 p.m. Nov. 10 a man said he was being harassed by a relative with a radiation beam.
It was reported at 7:38 p.m. Nov. 10 a man found a syringe, shampoo, a coat hanger and an empty can of soda behind his shower wall in his home. The items were removed and a statement was taken.
It was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday a man called to speak with an officer.
It was reported at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday an officer was advised of a truck broken down on U.S. 60. The officer spoke with the driver who said his brakes had seized up.
It was reported at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday an officer was advised of a house fire on Holloway Drive. The fire was coming from the air conditioning unit. The Willow Springs Department arrived and put out the fire.
