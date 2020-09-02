Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and Van Buren Police Department with a shooting investigation, according to Troop G Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder.
At about 5 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred at the Ozark Riverfront Campground in Van Buren. Investigators determined the victim, a 31-year-old man from Dexter, was shot by a member of the group he was with. The victim is currently in a St. Louis Hospital in serious condition.
Preliminary investigation details do not rule out an accidental shooting and no arrest has been made, patrol officials said.
