The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Eastern Region is looking for a committed, hardworking and highly skilled workforce to support wildfire suppression efforts and fuels management on 14 national forests and one tallgrass prairie located in states across the region, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The Temporary Fire Hire event runs through Monday and will be used to fill temporary seasonal fire, dispatch, fire dozer helpers, and operators and fuels positions. The outreach is for GS-0462-03 through GS-0462-05, GS-2151-04/05 and WG-5716-05/08 positions.
The Permanent Fire Hire event runs through Sept. 14 and will be used to fill permanent seasonal and permanent year-round positions for firefighters on engines, handcrews and hotshot crews, dispatchers, fire dozer operators and apprentices. The outreach is for GS-0462-03 through GS-0462-09 and WG-5716-05/08/10 positions.
For more information on the fire positions in the Eastern Region, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/r9/jobs/openings. In addition to the Forest Service vacancies, jobseekers can learn more about federal employment opportunities and apply on the U.S. Government's official employment website: USAJobs.gov.
The Fire Hire program is being implemented to streamline the hiring process for temporary fire positions and provide consistent hiring around the Region and throughout the agency. This hiring process assists the national forests in the Eastern Region to fill vacancies in a more efficient and timely manner.
