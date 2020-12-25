TICKETS
Bruce Wayne Blagg, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Laura Michelle Stockton, Zalma, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Chester C. Meredith, Cub Run, Ky., was ticketed at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Aaron David Blake Hass, Paragould, Ark., was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 18 on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Crystal Dawn Cook, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 18 on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Amanda Leigh O’Malley, was ticketed at 4 a.m. Monday on Grand Street on two charges of animal license violations. Animal control officer.
John Tyler Carter, Kentwood, La., was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Sierra Chyenne Todd, Kansas City, was ticketed at 10:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 to 20 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Mark Brent Landers, Pearland, Texas, was ticketed at 11:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Pamala June Harris, Elizabeth, Ark., was ticketed at 2:35 p.m. Monday on U.S. 60 on a charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 11 to 15 mph. Officer Hedlesten.
Nicholas A. Buecker, Houston, was ticketed at 9:54 p.m. Monday on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Officer John Thomas.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 9:05 a.m. Dec. 19 that mailboxes were hit and knocked over by an unknown vehicle on the 600 block of Bray Drive.
At 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19, an officer assisted with a funeral escort.
It was reported at 3:23 p.m. Sunday a man was waiting at the police department to file a report. An officer spoke to the man and took the report.
A possible burglary on North Grand Street was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday.
A theft at Subway was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in which three people reportedly walked in asking for change and the clerk was defrauded for $50.
A careless and imprudent truck driver was reported at 5 p.m. Monday on U.S. 60. The officer could not locate the vehicle.
It was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday an officer responded to a noise complaint on Fourth Street. An officer made contact with the resident said to be causing the noise and advised him of the timeline given for evening generator use allowed by the other resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.