Howell County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. today in regular session in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
At 11 a.m., guest Toni Johnson, with Encore Eatery, is expected to meet with the commission regarding the CARES Act.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will approve accounts payable, review and consider CARES Act contracts and recognize any other guests present.
County offices will be closed Friday for New Year’s Day, with regular hours resuming Monday.
The commission typically meets Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
