INCIDENTS
At 7:46 p.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to South Hill Street to investigate a report of identity theft. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 10:07 p.m. Dec. 17 he responded to Webster Avenue to investigate a domestic disturbance involving a man and woman who were heard screaming. It was determined no crime had been committed and a report was completed for documentation only.
At 10:18 p.m. Dec. 17, Lt. Kyle Ellison conducted a traffic stop on Southern Hills Drive and a driver was ticketed on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving without a license. A small amount of marijuana was seized and placed into evidence for destruction.
At 2:25 a.m. Dec. 18, a traffic stop was made on Wayhaven Avenue. A ticket was issued to the driver on a charge of driving without a license. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officers were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. Dec. 18 to First Street to investigate a burglary. A door was damaged but no property was reported taken. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 12:35 Dec. 18 he responded to a location on Main Street regarding a woman yelling at people. It was discovered she had outstanding city warrants and she was taken into custody. No new charges.
Officers were dispatched at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 18 to a home on Washington Avenue to investigate a a domestic disturbance. It was reported there had been an argument between a man and woman and no charges are sought. Officer Burnes.
At 2:57 p.m. Dec. 18, officers responded to a location on Aid Avenue regarding a theft. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
Officer McKemie reported he responded at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 18 to a home on Woodland Avenue in response to property damage. A report was taken.
At 5:45 p.m. Dec. 18, Officer McKemie responded to a home on Washington Avenue regarding a domestic altercation. It was determined the incident was verbal only.
Cpl. Wes Stuart responded at 5:34 p.m. Dec. 18 to a location on West Broadway to investigate an alleged ex parte order violation. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a report was taken.
A man reported at 5:51 p.m. Dec. 18 mail had been stolen from a mailbox at a home on Lincoln Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Colter Reid.
At 1:53 a.m. Dec. 19, Officer Reid responded to the Ranch House Bar and Grill on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding an assault. Reid spoke with the involved parties and determined an assault had taken place, but there were no injuries. A suspect was ticketed and a complaint will be forwarded to city prosecutors.
At 3:40 a.m. Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to the Ridge Crest hotel to investigate a domestic altercation in which one brother assaulted the other. No charges were filed, but both men were taken into protective custody due to their level of intoxication. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer McKemie reported at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 he took a report for an alleged child custody court order violation.
A man reported at 3:26 p.m. Dec. 19 someone used his credit card at a local business without his permission. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officers were dispatched at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 19 to a home on Monks Street regarding a suicidal man. The man made suicidal statements to officers and was transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
At 4:25 p.m. Dec. 19, officers responded to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a theft. A report was taken. Officer McKemie.
Officer McKemie was dispatched at 4:49 p.m. Dec. 19 to a location near Fifth Street and Alaska Avenue regarding a possible physical altercation between a brother and sister. No charges are being sought.
At 5:20 p.m. Dec. 19, officers responded to the area of South Aid Avenue and West Maple Street to investigate alleged harassment. A man claimed a woman stole items from another woman, and threats were made by the man regarding the alleged theft. A report was taken. Officer McKemie.
At 7:13 p.m. Dec. 19 Cpl. Stuart, responded to a request for assistance from the Howell County Sheriff's Department at State Beauty Supply on south U.S. 63 regarding a burglary in progress. The building was secured and cleared and no suspect was located.
At 9:14 p.m. Dec. 19, officers were dispatched to Casey's on St. Louis Street to investigate a report of suspected controlled substances found in a public bathroom. The substance, believed to be 2.5 grams of meth, was seized and placed into evidence for destruction. Officer Whitsell.
At 9:15 p.m. Dec. 19, it was reported a court ordered child custody plan had possibly been violated. It was determined there had been no violation and a report was completed for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
Officer McKemie reported at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 19 he conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at Broadway for speeding. The driver was ticketed on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 1:04 a.m. Dec. 20 a traffic stop was conducted on Sixth Street. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, booked and released with citations. Officer McKemie.
A man reported at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 20 he bought a vehicle from a man who was refusing to release it. The matter was determined to be civil and a report was generated for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
At 5:31 p.m. Dec. 20, Cpl. Wichowski responded to Jackson Eagle Pest Management on Bill Virdon Boulevard regarding a burglary. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
At 6:43 p.m. Dec. 20, Officer Reid responded to Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a person who pumped gas and left without paying for it. The case is under investigation.
A man reported at 8:46 p.m. Dec. 20 he had been assaulted by an unknown person while walking on South Howell Avenue, and his wallet was taken by the attacker. Officer Reid.
