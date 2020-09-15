Missouri casino employees are partnering with the American Gaming Association to celebrate the casino industry’s 23rd annual Responsible Gaming Education Week, recognized this week through Saturday.
Responsible Gaming Education Week was created by the American Gaming Association in 1998 to increase awareness of problem gambling issues and promote responsible gaming practices nationwide. The event is part of a year-round focus on responsible gaming education for patrons and employees.
Casinos across Missouri will sponsor activities, provide free educational materials and promote responsible gaming during Responsible Gaming Education Week.
“Responsible gaming is an ongoing priority of our Missouri casino employees, from top executives to front-line team members,” said Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association. “During Responsible Gaming Education Week, our casinos expand on the work they do every day to inform employees and patrons about the issue.”
With the expansion of sports betting, this year’s national Responsible Gaming Education Week theme is “Have a Game Plan, Bet Responsibly,” a campaign to educate new consumers and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering. Legal sports betting has expanded to 22 states and the District of Columbia.
Sports betting is not yet legal in Missouri although legislation has been introduced in previous legislative sessions. Resources are available at www.americangaming.org/event/responsible-gaming-education-week-2020.
The Missouri Gaming Association and its casino company members sponsor and fund year-round programs to address responsible gaming issues. Every Missouri casino property has a designated employee who serves as the director of responsible gaming programs for that location.
RESPONSIBLE GAMING PROGRAMS
- 1-888-BETSOFF – a statewide telephone crisis line and referral service for problem gambling; - Project 21 – a scholarship competition that addresses underage gambling; - Operation Bet Smart – an awareness program that focuses on compulsive gambling; - Alcohol Awareness Programs – promote responsible consumption of alcohol.
