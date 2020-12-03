INCIDENTS
At 1:21 a.m. Nov. 12, Officer Paul Bradshaw reported he conducted a traffic stop on Washington Avenue and discovered the driver had an active Oregon County warrant. The driver was taken to jail to await extradition.
Officers responded at 2:49 a.m. Nov. 12 to Casey's on Gibson Avenue regarding counterfeit currency. A counterfeit $20 bill was seized and placed into evidence. No charges at this time. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officer John Murrell reported at 8:43 a.m. Nov. 12 he responded to Hughes Towing to investigate the theft of a motorcycle from the business impound lot. A possible suspect was identified and the matter is under investigation.
At 10:15 a.m. Nov. 12, a person with active warrants was arrested and detained in the city jail. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 11:12 a.m. Nov. 12, officers responded to a home on St. Louis Street for an alleged domestic assault. It was learned two women related by marriage had been in a verbal altercation when one of them slapped the other. A complaint will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
At 3:06 p.m. Nov. 12, Cpl. Wes Stuart took a report of a theft of gasoline at Snappy Mart North on Porter Wagoner Boulevard.
At 4:56 p.m. Nov. 12, officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at a business on Worley Drive. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 5:46 p.m. Nov. 12, officers were dispatched to Lanton Road regarding a disturbance. A woman who was determined to be intoxicated and reported as a missing person in Minnesota was taken to Ozarks Healthcare. No charges.
Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported at 8:01 p.m. Nov. 12 he conducted a traffic stop on Hubert Redburn Drive and ticketed the driver on a charge of driving while suspended.
At 10:25 p.m. Nov. 12, a woman who had multiple active warrants was arrested on St. Louis Street and taken to the Howell County Jail.
Officer Clark reported at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 12 a man was arrested on county warrants at a home on Johnson Street and transported to the Howell County Jail.
Officer Brad Jones reported at 10:28 a.m. Nov. 13 an alleged burglary took place between Nov. 8 and 11 at a business on Gibson Avenue.
At 6:44 p.m. Nov. 13, Officer Bradshaw was dispatched to a home on Rhonda Drive to conduct a K9 search for controlled substances. The canine officer did not alert to the presence of drugs and no charges are pending.
At 6:52 p.m. Nov. 13, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a location on Worcester Street regarding property damage with a vehicle. The case is under investigation.
At 1:20 a.m. Nov. 14, a traffic stop was conducted on Gibson Street, resulting in the arrest of the driver on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
