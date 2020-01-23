INCIDENTS
A man was reported missing at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 10 from a home on Rhonda Drive. He later returned home unharmed and the case is considered closed. Officer Burnes.
At 12:59 a.m. Jan. 11 officers responded to a home on Burgoyne Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. On further investigation it was determined an altercation took place involving three people at the home. One person was arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold and charges are pending against all three. Officer Wichowski.
Officers responded at 11:11 a.m. Jan. 11 to Junction 14 Snappy Mart to a report of a suicidal man. It was discovered the man was not suicidal but was trying to recover items that belonged to him. When his wallet was returned to him the man reported cash was missing from it. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
Officer Wichowski reported at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 11 he responded to People’s Park in reference to a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was later recovered and turned over to a family member of the owner at the owner’s request.
At 11:42 p.m. Jan. 11 officers were dispatched to a home on Missouri Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined a couple living there had been involved in a physical altercation. There were no injuries and neither party wished to pursue charges. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer Whitsell reported at 3:21 a.m. Jan. 12 she observed a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. 63. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was found to be suffering from a medical problem. The driver was then transported by ambulance to OMC for treatment.
A man reported at 1:01 p.m. Jan. 12 a bicycle had been stolen sometime during the previous two days from a location on St. Louis Street. The case remains under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officer Stuart reported at 3 p.m. Jan. 12 a man had been making suicidal statements at a location on Lanton Road. The man was taken to OMC for treatment.
At 4:31 p.m. Jan. 12 a bicycle was reported found at Pizza Hut. It has been placed into evidence at the police department until the owner can be located. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:31 p.m. Jan. 12 a vehicle was reported stolen from a location on Newton Street. The case remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
