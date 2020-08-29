ARRESTS
Joshua Landmark was arrested at 7 a.m. Aug. 19 on a Texas County felony warrant. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
Laken C. Pierce was arrested at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 19 on Main Street on a charge of driving while revoked. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
TICKETS
Steven T. Nowell, Hernando, Miss., was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 13 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
David Dwight Howell, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of having an animal running at-large. Animal Control.
Melissa M. Youngblood, Fishers, Ind., was ticketed at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Alicen Jo Shoemaker, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 14 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Travis Weaver.
Cole J. Turner, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Daniel R. Jones, Chelsea, Ala., was ticketed at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Alexis Kay Green, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 15 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Bishop.
Ashley R. Bombard, Springfield, was ticketed at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Alysha Lynn Delgado, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 18 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register vehicle. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 2 a.m. Aug. 13 an officer responded to a complaint about a person keeping too many chickens and dogs on their property.
It was reported at 2:54 a.m. Aug. 13 an officer was dispatched to Casey’s General Store in response to an alarm. The employee had accidentally turned it on.
It was reported at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 13 a woman called to report two kids being rough with each other. The officer made contact with the kids who said they were just playing.
It was reported at 4:03 a.m. Aug. 14 an officer responded to an emergency distress call. Once the officer arrived the woman said she had accidentally triggered it.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 a woman called to report a dog was tearing up her garden. The dog was caught and the owner was ticketed.
It was reported at 10:49 p.m. Aug. 15 a call was received about an ATV driving around the cemetery on DD Highway. An officer could not locate the ATV.
It was reported at 2:13 a.m. Aug. 16 there was a vehicle on U.S. 63 with no lights. An officer checked and the vehicle was experiencing wiring issues.
It was reported at 10:10 a.m. Aug. 16 that there was a domestic disturbance. A woman said she is afraid of her husband and that he is violent.
It was reported at 10:59 a.m. Aug. 16 that there was a dog in distress inside of a vehicle. The responding officer saw the dog heavily panting and checked the temperature which showed it was 113 degrees in the car. The owner argued with the officer over the temperature and the officer advised the owner not to do it again.
It was reported at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 16 there was a domestic disturbance on East Main Street. When the officer arrived, both parties said there was no problem.
It was reported at 5:44 p.m. Aug. 16 a vehicle drove off from Snappy Mart without paying for $35 in gas. The security video was unable to provide any identifiers.
It was reported at 8:35 p.m. Aug 16 an electronic benefit transfer (food stamps) card was found and turned into the department.
It was reported at 10:57 p.m. Aug. 16 a man was causing a disturbance. Contact was made with the man who was walking away from the scene.
It was reported at 2:24 p.m. Aug. 17 a woman contacted an officer regarding a neighbor charging items on her phone bill. The officer determined the claims to be unfounded.
It was reported at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 17 a woman advised that she believes her neighbors are using a device to cause her pain. The woman was advised to seek medical attention to determine the source of the pain.
An ex parte order violation was reported at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 17. The person was advised the order had been rescinded in error by the person’s attorney.
It was reported at 12:10 a.m. Aug. 18 that there was a domestic disturbance. A woman advised an officer that the parties involved were just arguing.
It was reported at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 18 there was a distressed woman at East Main Apartments. An officer responded.
It was reported at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 18 the manager of Snappy Mart advised there was an abandoned vehicle that had been left for 10 days. An officer advised she could have the vehicle towed.
It was reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 18 an officer provided security for an ambulance and crew at a medical call.
It was reported at 1:31 Aug. 19 there was an argument between a father and son.
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 19 an officer witnessed an eviction notice being placed.
It was reported at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 19 an officer assisted Willow Springs Ambulance with a woman who fell into a cabinet.
It was reported at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 19 a person called to request assistance in securing a vehicle.
It was reported at 11:03 p.m. Aug. 19 an officer responded to a report of paraphernalia at Dollar General. On the scene there were some baggies but no substance in the baggies and they were disposed of.
