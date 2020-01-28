Howell County Commissioners will meet for a special session at 1 p.m. today in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Previously the Quill reported the Commission Room is on the third floor. While the building has three levels including the basement where Howell County 911 operates, there is no third floor.
Commissioners will meet with county officeholders to discuss 2020 budget requests and the Commission will review and approve a sample ballot and legal notice for the April 7 general election.
Accounts payable presented to commissioners will be approved and guests will be recognized.
The commission typically meets at 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
