CRIMINAL
Dec. 12
Anthony Wayne C. Grogan, Willow Springs, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Richard Lee Million, Winona, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Katrina Ann Colbert, West Plains, operate vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
David R. Whittngton, Willow Springs, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, misdemeanor.
Dec. 13
William Teubert, West Plains, exceed speed limit by 6 to 10 mph, operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and without valid license, and failure to register vehicle, misdemeanors, and failure to secure child younger than 16 years old, infraction.
James M. Brockett Jr., West Plains, two counts of possession of controlled substance, felonies.
Sebastian Kyle Martin, Moody, operate vehicle without valid license, misdemeanor.
Dustin Lee Helton, Gepp, Ark., persistent drive while intoxicated, felony.
Jacob V. Foreman, West Plains, leave scene of accident and failure to register vehicle, misdemeanors.
Donald E. Baker, West Plains, first degree trespass and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
Lisa Marie Silva Oropeza, Pomona, drive while revoked or suspended, misdemeanor. Failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
David A. Medlock, West Plains, illegally possess or transport deer or parts thereof, misdemeanor.
Jared D. Adams, Willow Springs, first degree burglary, felony.
