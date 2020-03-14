TICKETS
Kayla Marie Cole, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:20 a.m. Feb. 10 on U.S. 63 on charges of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Wichowski.
Coty Lee Holloway, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:23 a.m. Feb. 11 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Powell.
Kelly Lyn Ennis, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:29 a.m. Feb. 11 on Jackie Garrett Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Joseph Edward Garza, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 11 on Minnesota Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Sara Ann Parker, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 12 on Sixth Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Chris Sterner.
Jacky Dean May, West Plains, was ticketed at 9 p.m. Feb. 12 on Utah Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Brad Jones.
Kaleb Alexander Shrable, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 12 on Broadway on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Burnes.
Erik Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:40 a.m., 1:10 p.m., and 5:45 p.m. Feb. 13 on Gibson Avenue on charges of trespassing. Officer Sterner.
Sandra Elaine Berryhill, Thayer, was ticketed at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 14 on Eighth Street on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Powell.
Jenny L. Kiest, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 12:37 p.m. Feb. 14 on Independence Drive on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
James Michael Reeves, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 14 on St. Louis Street on a charge of following too closely. Cpl. Powell.
John H. Reinoehl, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 14 on Deatherage Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Ted T. Herbert, Alton, was ticketed at 3:56 p.m. Feb. 15 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Powell.
Megan Nicole Blevins, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 15 on Gibson Avenue on a charge of trespassing.
Jordan Wayne Cotter, Viola, Ark., was ticketed at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 16 on U.S. 160 on charges of driving while intoxicated and improper lighting. Cpl. Stephens.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 8 a man violated an order of protection. Officer Wes Stuart.
At 2:41 a.m. Feb. 9 a license plate reported as stolen out of Springfield was seized from a motorcycle. A ticket was issued on a charge of stealing.
At 8:29 a.m. Feb. 9 a wallet was reported found at the TLR Gun and Knife Show at the civic center. It may be claimed at the police department.
At 12:34 a.m. Feb. 10 a man reported he was assaulted by someone he knows. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Cpl. Stephens.
Officer Brown reported at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 10 he was dispatched to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a counterfeit $100 bill used to make a purchase the evening before. The incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 4:49 p.m. Feb. 10 to Burton Creek Clinic on Kentucky Avenue regarding a girl who assaulted two people. The girl was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment and the alleged victims declined to press charges. Officer Shannon Sisney.
It was reported at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 10 a man took cash from an American Literacy Fund donation jar at a store on Bill Virdon Boulevard. The case is under investigation. Officer Sisney.
A woman reported at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 10 she found clothing items that morning by the front door at her home on Aid Avenue. The items were taken to the police department as found property. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers responded at 9:14 p.m. Feb. 10 to an alarm at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. A door was found to be open and the building was secured and cleared. Officer Whitsell.
A woman reported at 10:59 p.m. Feb. 10 a window on her vehicle was broken. She named a possible suspect and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 5:02 a.m. Feb. 11 officers were dispatched to Lanton Road regarding a suspicious vehicle. A man with multiple firearms and suspected controlled substances in plain view was found to be sleeping in the vehicle. The firearms and suspected drugs were seized and charges are pending drug lab results. Officer Wichowski.
At 3:21 p.m. Feb. 11 a man turned in a cell phone he found in his yard on Sunset Terrace. It was placed into evidence. Officer John Murrell.
Officers were dispatched at 10:06 p.m. Feb. 11 to a home on St. Louis Street regarding a man who was in a room and armed with a knife. Officers were able to convince the man to drop the knife without further incident and he voluntarily went to OMC for treatment. No charges at this time. Officer Sean Barrett.
Officers responded at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 11 to a home on McFarland Drive regarding an investigation regarding alleged sexual abuse of a minor in the home, assisting the Missouri Children’s Division. The case was forwarded to detectives and is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 7:44 a.m. Feb. 12 officers responded to a home on Rhonda Drive regarding a man with outstanding warrants illegally entering the residence. The suspect was found, arrested and taken to the sheriff’s department pending charges. A later search of the his vehicle revealed stolen items including seven firearms, ammunition, compound bows and other hunting accessories stolen from a storage unit on Palmer Street; related charges are pending. Cpl. Powell.
An employee with Southern Bank reported at 10:54 a.m. Feb. 12 a woman deposited checks from a closed account into another account, then used her ATM card to withdraw cash or purchase items. The incident was forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
At 10:56 a.m. Feb. 12 an employee with Southern Bank reported a woman came to the bank Dec. 19 and cashed a check from a closed account. A report was forwarded to detectives. Officer Jones.
Cpl. Powell reported at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 12 he responded to a home on West Sixth Street regarding a verbal domestic altercation. A man at the scene who was reportedly injured by a door during the incident was found to have active warrants and arrested.
At 2:44 p.m. Feb. 12 officers responded to a location on County Road 4000 regarding a vehicle in the road. The driver said the vehicle wouldn’t start, and a license check showed the driver had a suspended license. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Officer Ellison.
It was reported at 4:38 p.m. Feb. 12 several fishing rods and reels belonging to a woman and her husband were stolen from a relative’s home in West Plains. The incident was forwarded to detectives. Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 8:05 p.m. Feb. 12 she had her husband got into an argument at a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard, and during the incident he shoved her backwards in her wheelchair, causing her to strike her head on the floor when it tipped over backwards. The man then reportedly fled on foot. The wife refused medical treatment. Officer Sean Barrett.
A woman reported at 9:17 p.m. Feb. 12 a man she had a protection order against was with her at a home on Thayer Avenue. He said he didn’t know there was a restraining order against him and left after being served the order by sheriff’s deputies. A report was filed and there are no charges pending. Officer Sean Barrett.
Cpl. Powell reported at 7:44 a.m. Feb. 13 he responded to the Ridge Crest Motel regarding an alleged theft in the early morning hours.
