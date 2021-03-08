State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued her monthly report detailing the compliance of municipalities with financial reporting laws.
These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.
A total of 30 taxing districts were required to file by Jan. 31 because their fiscal year ended on July 31. Of those entities, 26 filed financial reports timely.
Among them, the village of Bakersfield in Ozark County filed its report on Jan. 19.
This report also includes information on 50 municipalities that submitted late financial reports or other related documents to the State Auditor's Office. The city of Houston filed its report for the fiscal year ending in December 2019, which was due June 30, 2020, on Dec. 7, 2020, with required municipal court compliance certification.
Reports received are searchable online at auditor.mo.gov.
