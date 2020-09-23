A Shannon County resident suffered serious injuries when his car hit a tree at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Old U.S. 60, 2 miles west of Birch Tree in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. Barron with the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mason R. Banks, 19, of Winona, was westbound in a 2001 Ford Taurus that crossed the center of the road, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. It is unknown if Banks was wearing a seat belt.
The report shows he was flown by Air Evac to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Tpr. Barron was assisted at the scene by Tpr. J.M. Kenyon.
Moderate injuries were reported for a Wright County man after he wrecked his all-terrain vehicle at 1:39 p.m. Saturday on private property 2 miles north of Norwood.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman reported Ronald P. Grover, 59, of Norwood, was westbound on a 2006 Suzuki King Quad ATV that overturned in a driveway. Grover was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Grover was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
